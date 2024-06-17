A world in blue

Renew your view of blue in this color-centered exhibition that features 25 of the most notable names in contemporary Philippine art.

In The Imperative of Blue, which runs until 25 June at ArtistSpace, practitioners of various thematic, stylistic, and conceptual persuasions delve into the properties of blue, not only for its visual weight and feeling, but also its deep implications in culture, history and the topography of self.

This group exhibition is curated by Carlomar Daoana and co-presented with Arcadia Art Gallery. The roster of artists, spanning a veritable spectrum of schools of thought, includes Art de Leon, Billie Jean, Dale Bagtas, Demet dela Cruz, Dex Fernandez, Don Bryan Bunag, Isko Andrade, Johanna Helmuth, Julieanne Ng, Julius Redillas, Kadin Tiu, Katrina Cuenca, Lao Lianben, Lindslee, Luis Antonio Santos, Lynyrd Paras, Marina Cruz, Mark Andy Garcia, Mars Bugaoan, Neil Pasilan, Plet Bolipata, Raffy T. Napay, Ronald Caringal, Sonny Tolentino and Winna Go.

ArtistSpace, an art gallery established in 2004, is dedicated to the promotion of contemporary visual arts featuring a wide range of styles and media from local and foreign artists in two-week exhibitions. It is located at the ground level of the Ayala Museum Annex, Makati Avenue corner

Dela Rosa Street, Greenbelt Park, Makati City. The gallery is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.. Admission is free. Contact Jane Salvador at +63 917826 4425 or email hello@artistspace.org.ph.