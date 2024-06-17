‘A Munimuni Concert’ welcomes special guests

Acclaimed singer-songwriters and musicians Barbie Almalbis, Clara Benin, Keiko Necesario and Sofia Abrogar of Any Names Okay are announced as special guests at the Alegorya: A Munimuni Concert, happening at the UP Theater on 20 July.

Munimuni revealed the additional lineup in a post on their social media platforms.

“For the guest artists, we chose people who the band has been friends with for a long time and are artists that we look up to in the music scene,” the experimental folk band explains in a collective statement. “Some of them already have collaborations with us, and some are collaborating with us for the first time. We are excited to see how they will be able to give a different color to our songs.”

Barbie Almalbis contributed vocals to the recently released album, Alegorya, specifically on the song “Tupa.” Clara Benin, Keiko Necesario, and Sofia Abrogar are also frequent collaborators and music friends of the band.

Alegorya: A Munimuni Concert chronicles Munimuni’s current musical journey with bigger production values and more intricate storytelling. The Filipino indie outfit, composed of Adj Jiao (guitar, vocals), John Owen Castro (flute, vocals), Jolo Ferrer (bass), Josh Tumaliuan (drums) and Ben Ayes (guitar), shared that the concert will be the longest set the band is performing so far.

“It will be an almost three-hour show. New and old songs will be performed in narrative, following themes the band crafted with the intent of creating a journey for concertgoers to experience,” it said.

Alegorya: A Munimuni Concert is presented by GNN Entertainment Productions and Munimuni. Tickets are available via bit.ly/alegorya.