6 dead on Father’s Day vehicle collision

GENERAL Santos City — Six people were confirmed dead and others injured during a Father’s Day vehicular accident here over the weekend.

In a police report from the Traffic Management Unit of the General Santos City Police, confirmed dead were Lathicia Jane Enan, one-year old, female; Rosilene Bigtasin Pajaro, 28 years old, female; Jeremy Michael Culanan, 11 years old, male; Jay Cañedo, 32 years old, male, and Marivic Enan, 28 years old, female.

Meanwhile, Zowie Natalie Cañedo, six years old, female who was rushed to the nearby hospital was also confirmed dead upon arrival.

Others who were rushed to the nearest medical facility included Sphyc Raven Cañedo, 13 years old, female with serious head injury; Kristen Joy Enan, 7 years old, female with head injury; Share Chriespiar Cañedo, 8 years old, female, also with head injury, and Mary Rose Pajaro Enan, 12 years old, female, treated for head injury.

Initial police investigation disclosed that a tricycle where most of the victims rode was traversing National Highway, Purok Cabu, Barangay Tambler going to the city proper and another vehicle, an Isuzu Elf towards its opposite direction suddenly made a head-on collision with the tricycle resulting to the said accident.

The Isuzu Elf being driven by a certain Kurt Gracia of Suli, Kiamba Sarangani Province, had pertinent legal papers while the driver of the tricycle identified as Jay Cañedo per police reports has no pertinent driving documents.

Police are now looking for a positive filing of vehicular accident resulting to multiple homicide with damage to properties while a proper investigation is being handled.