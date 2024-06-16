Worth rewatching: Julia Barretto and Lee Sang-Heon in ‘The Secret Ingredient Series’

After whipping up a quite a storm in the kitchen and leaving audiences hungry for more culinary adventures, Viu’s Secret Ingredient concluded its delicious run with the final episode airing last 4 June. It was a bittersweet goodbye as viewers celebrated Maya and Ha-joon’s happy ending, while also bidding a tearful farewell to the main cast, Julia Barretto, Lee Sang Heon, and Nicholas Saputra who seasoned the show with their brilliance.

Viu, along with Unilever Nutrition SEA and Indonesia, poured their hearts into this project, creating a delicious journey through the cuisines of Indonesia, South Korea, and the Philippines. With its irresistible blend of flavors and heartwarming storytelling, Secret Ingredient quickly captured the hearts of viewers across Viu Philippines.

After the series finale, Secret Ingredient soared to the top spot on Viu Philippines, a testament to its irresistible recipes and captivating storyline that left viewers craving for more. Now, you can relive their culinary adventures and fall in love with the characters all over again.

Binge-watch Secret Ingredient for free, exclusively on Viu.