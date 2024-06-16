Weekend drives are made like this

For tiny drivers like me, there is something about SUVs that is attractive — perhaps it is the comfort that an SUV provides, or should I say, the protection of being engulfed in the safety of the experience?

And so, it was — on the weekend I spent behind the wheel of the Ford Territory Sport SUV, wrapped within its warm embrace. Driving, for me, is like that — all zen and a loving and safe experience.

Seeing the Next-Gen Ford Territory parked and ready to drive in one’s garage is like looking at someone I’ve known for years — and knowing that it’s going to be good day together. That’s a good thing, right?

I had seen the upgrades of the SUV, listened to the stories and milestones of its performance — enough to know that this weekend’s drive was going to be safe, comfortable and fun — because Boris was coming along for the ride, too.

Another perfect weekend, for the journey is always the most important thrill of a drive — destination is secondary. We were going on a three-hour drive for pandesal, dog treats and that yummy ice-cold diet soda, and nothing was going to get in our way — except wide roads, speed limits, potholes and parking in the grass.

A look inside

The Ford Territory Sport is a thrill for the driver, I think, as I take my walk about to check out the cool exteriors. It is a feature-packed vehicle apt for the techies and those who prefer to modernize the way they drive. At a glance, the Ford Territory Sport commands attention. Up front, it exudes a tougher stance with its honeycomb grille, signature daytime running lamps, and full LED headlights lowered towards the ground.

I imagine eyes of the other drivers on a little old lady driver — and I smile. ‘Nuff for the outside look as the morning sun is rising and I am more than ready to get the engine going. I hop into the seat made for me after I gently load my passenger into his seat — making he is safely strapped on and comfy, too.

And so the drive begins. All eyes were on me (overthinking mind thoughts) as I drove past everyone around the city. The unit I have is coated in pearl white, giving off that nice, clean aura only an older driver radiates — or so I’d like to believe. My eyes glance around the SUV and I like the feeling of being in control of the drive — no matter that I am small and the Territory Sport is loaded only with me and Boris. Life, at the moment, is one big adventure — driving adventure — as I step on the metal and cruise down SLEX. There is nothing between me and the road.

My thoughts are caught up in just how well the Ford Territory Sport merges sophisticated aesthetics with innovative design and style for an SUV. My thoughts, and yes there are many on a solo drive, drift to what I read before the drive began: “The New Territory Sport is a welcome addition to our Territory line-up in the Philippines especially to our customers looking for a sporty and stylish small SUV. It takes the Territory’s modern design and styling up a notch, with unique exterior and interior accents matched by a smooth, technology-enhanced driving experience,” said Mike Breen, managing director, Ford Philippines.

I did notice a few heads turning my way as I drove through SLEX, perhaps catching a glance of the white SUV with its satin black grille accent, high-gloss black skid plate/rocker accent, fog lamp accent and mirror cap that make for astandout SUV. A look at its profile showing off the high-gloss black roof and rails, ebony black wheels and lower guard trim strip, all the way to its black “Territory” badge at the rear, adds to its appeal — another thought?

The Ford Territory Sport is a thrill for the driver, I think, as I take my walk about to check out the cool exteriors.

The smooth drive is brought to me by the EcoBoost 1.5L engine that is capable of up to 248Nm of torque and power of up to 160PS, mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission with Ford’s wet-type Dual Clutch engagement system. I had to make an effort to keep a steady pace and not speed on the SLEX as the drive was so easy — and acceleration was fun — the four selectable drive modes Eco, Normal, Sport and Mountain — just within switching reach.

Added peace of mind and confidence came with safety features that fit local driving conditions such as Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go Feature, Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, Active Park Assist and 360-Degree Camera, to name a few. Another new feature of the New Territory Sport is Remote Start using a key fob for added convenience.

And, as with all drives, just as I had settled into a groove, I notice that I had arrived at my fave Bag of Beans in Tagatay. It was time for me to see if parking was just as easy. It was early and there were not too many cars yet — so, easy peasy, it was.

I check on my passenger who was on all fours, ready to pounce as soon as I opened the passenger door for him. Good bread, a cool soda and water and dog biscuits for my companion — what better way to cap a cool drive.

And, although it was not new territory for me m, the drive on the Ford Territory Sport was new and refreshing — nothing less.

Just drive.