Weaving batok-batok, waste strap into baskets

One of the best traditional basket weavers of Zambales led a livelihood workshop for locals at the Department of Trade and Industry-Zambales’ Negosyo Center Candelaria on 14 June.

Lino Eber, also a mambabatok or traditional tattoo artist, trained several locals on weaving batok-batok into baskets as part of the trade agency’s project of creating products using resources that are abundant in the community.

The workshop taught members of the Candelaria Batok-Batok Association and other participants at the Livelihood Training Center in Poblacion, Candelaria, Zambales.

DTI-Zambales division chief Marilou Arcega led the organizing of the workshop in collaboration with the local government and the Livelihood and Cooperative Development Office.

Meanwhile, DTI Zambales also trained members of the IGLOTA Farmers Association on how to weave bayong using waste straps from solar companies.

The training was held at the Multi-Purpose Hall of Dapla Resettlement Community in Barangay Salaza, Palauig town also on 14 June.

The training supported by the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program aimed to upcycle waste straps into useful products and to help the community association gain new income-generating skills and opportunities.