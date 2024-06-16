Wanted woman collared at NAIA

Operatives from the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) apprehended a 64-year-old female passenger at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 who was wanted by authorities.

Reports disclosed that the woman was found to have an outstanding arrest warrant for Estafa (Case Number 14-38677) issued on 29 September 2014, by Judge Eduardo S. Sayson of the Negros Occidental Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 54 in Bacolod City.

The warrant carried a recommended bail of P32,000.

In a joint effort by the Villamor Sub-Station 9 and the NAIA Terminal 3 Police Station, the woman was apprehended last 15 June 2024 as she was scheduled to depart for Doha, Qatar.

The woman’s constitutional rights were explained and documented in accordance with Supreme Court Administrative Matter 21-06-08. She was then placed in the custody of Villamor Sub-Station 9 for processing.

PNP-AVSEGROUP director P/Brig. Gen. Christopher N. Abragano commended the team for their vigilance.

“This arrest exemplifies our commitment to working with other law enforcement agencies and PNP units to ensure no one evades the law,” Abragano said.