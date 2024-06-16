TRB buys NDC land for Skyway Stage 3

The National Development Company (NDC), a state-owned enterprise investing in diverse industries, has announced the sale of its 1.3-hectare land in Pandacan, Manila, purchased by the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) for the Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3 Project.

According to NDC general manager and Trade Undersecretary Antonilo DC. Mauricio, the sale was via the sealing of a memorandum of agreement (MoA) between him and Atty. Alvin Carullo, executive director of the TRB last 11 June in Makati City.

The said property in Pandacan is part of a single 5-hectare parcel of land, the NDC Communications team said.

“The Skyway structures split the property into three irregular fragments. There were two deeds of sale because one was for the area affected by the main alignment of the MMSS3 Project and the other one was for the area affected by the interconnection structure,” the NDC said.

Moreover, Antonilo said the MoA signifies a significant milestone in the collaboration between NDC and TRB, ensuring a smooth and equitable process for the acquisition of properties impacted by the Skyway Stage 3 Project.

Consensus

Through transparent negotiations and mutual understanding, Antonilo noted that both parties have reached a consensus that upholds the interests of all stakeholders involved.

“We are pleased to announce the successful signing of the Memorandum of Agreement between NDC and TRB. This agreement reflects our commitment to responsible urban development and community welfare. We extend our gratitude to TRB for their cooperation throughout this process,” he added.

The MMSS3 Project is an elevated expressway from Buendia, Makati City to the North Luzon Expressway in Balintawak, Quezon City with a length of about 18.83 kilometers.

The project stretches at the 2x3 lanes from Buendia to Sgt. Rivera corner A. Bonifacio, Quezon City; 2x2 lanes from Sgt. Rivera corner A. Bonifacio to NLEX Balintawak, Quezon City, and 2x3 lanes elevated roadway structure that will connect to the NLEX-SLEX Connector Road Project in the vicinity of PUP.

The project is said to be a crucial infrastructure initiative aimed at easing traffic congestion and enhancing connectivity within the metro.

“We commend the collaborative efforts of NDC and TRB in reaching this agreement. The signing of the MoA underscores our shared commitment to delivering infrastructure projects that benefit the public while respecting property rights and promoting sustainable development,” TRB’s Carullo, for his part, said.

The signing ceremony was attended by key officials from NDC and TRB, as well as representatives from different stakeholders involved in the Skyway Stage 3 Project.