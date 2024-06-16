The First Lady’s Corner: He’s ‘pop’ to adoring 3 sons

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos took to social media on Father’s Day this Sunday to share her simple yet heartwarming message to her husband, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

On Facebook and Instagram, Mrs. Marcos posted a collage featuring photos of his husband with their three sons, Sandro, Simon, and Vincent, at various stages of their lives.

First Lady Liza’s caption simply read “Happy Father’s Day” with a hug emoji. Her post has garnered positive reactions from netizens, with many echoing the sentiment and wishing their respective fathers a happy day.

It was not the first time Mrs. Marcos used social media to celebrate family occasions.

The First Family is known for being close-knit and for having simple lunch celebrations at their home every Sunday, with former First Lady Imelda Marcos.

In one of Marcos’ vlogs before, Araneta-Marcos also previously spoke about the President’s dedication to his sons and expressed her admiration for his husband’s intelligence and kindness.

Meanwhile, Marcos’ son, Sandro, posted an Instagram story showing the President eating lunch with Simon and Vincent at Dawang’s Eatery in Laoag.

“Father’s Day lunch! Love you pop,” Sandro wrote.

Their Father’s Day messages coincide with similar pronouncements from other national figures. House Speaker Martin Romualdez, the President’s cousin, also extended greetings to fathers across the country, highlighting their love, sacrifice and dedication.

“As we gather to celebrate Father’s Day, I want to extend my heartfelt greetings to all the amazing fathers, grandfathers and father figures throughout our nation,” Romualdez said.

“Today is a special day to honor and appreciate the incredible love, sacrifice and dedication you show every day,” Romualdez added.