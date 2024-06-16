Spirit of Eid al-Adha resonates in climate action

The Climate Change Commission (CCC) highlighted the significant intersection of faith and climate change as it joined the Muslim community in the celebration of Eid al-Adha.

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is a time of reflection, devotion and unity for Muslims worldwide. The spirit of Eid al-Adha, which emphasizes sacrifice and stewardship, resonates with the principles of environmental conservation and sustainable living.

The CCC recognized that these values are pivotal in addressing the global climate crisis. Secretary Robert Borje, vice chair and executive director of CCC, emphasized the importance of integrating faith-based approaches in the fight against climate change.

“The values of compassion, stewardship, and communal responsibility that are taught by Islam support national transformative climate action. The Muslim regions in Mindanao, one of the country’s areas most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, have a crucial role in leading sustainable practices and resilience-building efforts,” he said.

Borje highlighted the importance of community-driven climate solutions, stating, “Our Muslim brothers and sisters have long practiced sustainable agricultural and fishing methods. By supporting and amplifying these traditional practices, we can foster a more resilient and sustainable future. Faith-based climate action is not only possible but essential in our shared mission to combat climate change.”

The CCC continues to engage with various sectors, including religious communities, to promote inclusive and comprehensive climate action strategies.