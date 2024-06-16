SM Foundation, BDO support medical missions

SM Foundation supported Valenzuela City’s “Alagang Pamilyang Valenzuelano Medical Mission” last 11 June by hosting the outreach at SM Valenzuela City.

Volunteers from the Valenzuela Medical Center and Valenzuela Chapter of the Philippine Red Cross attended to patients while Willore Pharma Corporation and Multicare Pharmaceuticals Philippines Inc. donated medicines.

SM Foundation, BDO and Junior Chamber International Lipa also supported the medical and dental mission of the Provincial Health Office of Ibaan in Batangas province on 7 June. Around 350 Ibaeño availed of free check-up and tooth extraction. They also received free medicines.

In another medical mission in Barangay Looc, Nasugbu, Batangas on 6 June, SM Foundation teamed up with BDO, Manila Southcoast Development Corp. and MX3.