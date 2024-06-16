SeniorDigizen: Elders learn to navigate digital world

Senior citizens are embracing mobile technology but faces the challenge of operating and understanding gadgets with their techno-savvy but busy children and grandchildren having little to no time in helping them how to use smartphones. Fortunately, Globe has time to conduct tutorials to grannies.

Former teacher and civil servant Delilah Rebutica, 73, was among those who attended Globe’s #SeniorDigizen learning session at the Pacita Astrodome in Barangay Pacita 1, San Pedro, Laguna.

Rebutica praised Globe for the rare learning and training opportunity for seniors.

She described the #SeniorDigizen as a great brain exercise for people like them after getting to know the GInvest feature of GCash, the popular mobile payment service app.

Retired Air Force personnel Chris Rodriguez, 75, said the tutorial was an enriching experience, including detecting scammers and phishing.

“I learned many things because the resource persons were very articulated in the topics assigned to them. I have basic knowledge, but my knowledge was enhanced because of this learning session,” Rodriguez said.

Globe’s learning session in Pacita was its first outside Metro Manila since the launch of the #SeniorDigizen campaign, which aims to equip the Filipino elderly with essential digital skills to help them participate meaningfully in an increasingly digitalized world.

Aside from Smartphone 101, #SeniorDigizen participants were taught on cybersecurity, and how to use life-enabling apps such as GCash and KonsultaMD. The lessons empower seniors to safely navigate the digital landscape and unlock its numerous benefits.

Globe’s #SeniorDigizen campaign aligns with the company’s push for digital inclusion while protecting learners from online risks. The initiative kicked off in January for the benefit of 200 senior citizens from Quezon City.

“We are committed to ensuring that no one is left behind in our digitalization journey,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe’s chief sustainability and corporate communications officer. “By equipping our seniors with essential digital skills, we empower them to unlock the vast opportunities and conveniences that technology offers, ultimately improving their quality of life.”

Globe’s efforts in digital literacy extend beyond the #SeniorDigizen campaign, with various initiatives aimed at promoting digital inclusion across diverse segments of society. As the nation continues its rapid digital transformation, the company remains dedicated to creating an inclusive digital future where everyone can thrive.