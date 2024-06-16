SCUTTLEBUTT

Parlor scammers

Beware of syndicates among bingo parlors that work in collusion with employees of the game outlets.

The operator of one of the country’s biggest mall-based bingo games has filed charges against a BingoPlus player and three BingoPlus employees after it was discovered that they had conspired with each other to fix a BingoPlus game to win a jackpot prize amounting to P3.96 million.

In a statement, BingoPlus said that it was filing charges as it is committed “to maintaining the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and trust within our community.”

The company stressed that it “has zero tolerance for any form of misconduct and we will take all necessary legal actions to ensure that these individuals will be punished for their criminal actions.”

“BingoPlus remains dedicated to providing a safe, fair, and enjoyable gaming experience for all.”

In an internal investigation conducted by Grand Polaris Gaming Co. Inc., the operator of BingoPlus, the audit findings showed that the three BingoPlus employees had devised and implemented a scheme to fix the game by ensuring that the bingo numbers to be announced in the Bingo Milyonaryo game matched those in the bingo card purchased by a cohort.

To verify the allegations of game fixing, the audit team gathered evidence and extensively reviewed the CCTV and camera footage of the Bingo Plus SM City Cauayan Branch. The team also reviewed pertinent records and supporting documents, evaluated and tested the control activities composing the Bingo Milyonaryo game, and interviewed concerned employees.