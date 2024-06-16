LOOK: Food enthusiasts gather at the Salaam 2024: Travel and Trade Expo by the Department of Tourism (DOT) at the Gateway Mall 2, Araneta City, Quezon City to promote Filipino Halal and Muslim-friendly travel packages. The event features over 30 booths with discounted travel packages and local products, aiming to highlight Halal-certified services for Muslim travelers. The expo runs until 16 June, underscoring the Philippines' commitment to the global Halal market. | via YUMMIE DINGDING

Food enthusiasts gather at the Salaam 2024: Travel and Trade Expo by the Department of Tourism (DOT) at the Gateway Mall 2, Araneta City, Quezon City to promote Filipino Halal and Muslim-friendly tourism offerings. The event features over 30 booths with discounted travel packages and local products, aiming to highlight Halal-certified services for Muslim travelers. The event emphasized the initiative's role in economic growth and inclusivity. The expo runs until June 16, underscores the Philippines' commitment to the global Halal market. PHOTOS BY YUMMIE DINGDING PHOTO BY YUMMIE DINGDING

