Revving to explore the City

Three years after the release of the Honda City Hatchback. Honda Cars Philippines unveiled its latest version, the 2024 Honda City Hatchback last Thursday at the Bonifacio High Street in Taguig City last Friday.

At the surface level, it’s still the same size as the previous City Hatchback, measuring at 4,349 millimeters long, 1,748mm wide, and 1,488mm tall with a 2,600mm wheelbase with ground clearance at 134mm.

Under the hood, it still rocks the 1.5-liter, four-cylinder, double overhead cam i-VTEC engine that can go up to 119 horsepower and 145 Newton-meters of torque.

Like the previous City Hatchback, it still has those ULT seats at the back for more space for cargo if needed.

But its biggest upgrade for the City Hatchback is the addition of Honda SENSING, Honda’s driver-assist system that prevents collision on the road.

With Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) and lane assists systems, the new City Hatchback ensures safety on the road.

Another neat feature of this latest version of the City Hatchback is the Walk Away Auto Door Lock, preventing any potential car theft as it automatically locks the door.

Honda Cars Philippines president Rie Miyake said the addition of Honda SENSING in the new City Hatchback will put consumers at ease whenever they are on the road.

“So today, I am happy to tell you about the new City Hatchback. It improves the sporty look and maintains versatile functions. But it’s even better now to join our lineup of the models that are equipped with the Honda SENSING,” Miyake said.

“So with the Honda SENSING, you can feel at ease with your company driving around in the new City Hatchback and now equipped with the features like a lane infotainment system, adaptive cruise control, and a collision mitigation braking system to keep them protected.”

Miyake said the City Hatchback’s history of safety standards still makes it a top option for drivers.

“The City Hatchback has also received numerous awards such as the best safety features, best engine performance, and the best design,” Miyake said.

“These awards only show the favorable opinions of the market and the City Hatchback even further and especially how it will maintain its status as a B-hatchback segment leader with an 87 percent of the share of the market.”

Honda Cars Philippines sales division general manager Aizza Te Tan-Flores said the new Honda City Hatchback is something that can compliment drivers in their routines in the metro.

She also mentioned the same features from the previous Hatchback are still here, making it an easy transition for those looking to make the upgrade.

“Since the launch of City Hatchback in 2021, customers and enthusiasts alike have appreciated its ability not only to make an impression with its sporty look but continue to prove its functionality through ample cargo capacity supported with single-pair ULT space that allow the car to be more flexible for your needs,” Tan-Flores said.

“With today’s launch, our sporty and versatile hatchback has been made even better. We believe this car will earn the love of an audience that is always on the go.”

“This car is a perfect companion to your active lifestyle, enabling you to navigate your roads with ease while doing it in style.”

Motorists at the venue were able to test out the City Hatchback’s CMBS over the weekend.

The Honda City Hatchback comes in five colors: Sonic Gray Pearl, Ignite Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Meteoroid Gray Metallic, and Brilliant Sporty Blue Metallic.

It will be priced at P1,189,000 and those looking to avail it may do so may visit their local Honda dealership for details.