SPORTS

Ramirez, Bejoy strike golds

Frederick Ramirez
Frederick Ramirez

The Philippine athletics team picked up two more gold medals in the Thailand Open last Saturday in Pathum Thani, Thailand.

Frederick Ramirez, a Southeast Asian (SEA) Games gold medalist, won the men’s 400-meter event after clocking in 46.58 seconds with Michael del Prado clinching the silver medal of the same event with a personal best of 46.82 seconds.

Muhammad Ramdhan Fitriadi of Indonesia finished with a bronze after posting a time of 47.43 seconds.

Bernalyn Bejoy dominated the women’s 800-m event after clocking in two minutes and 13.31 seconds for another gold medal.

Home bets Ruedee Netthai settled for a silver after doing 2:17.30 minutes while Chanapa Boonitsarasaree snagged the bronze with a clocking of 2:18.24.

Hussein Loraña clinched a bronze in the men’s 800-m after finishing with a time of 1:54.57 minutes.

Li An-Yi of Chinese Taipei won the gold with a time of 1:54.08 while Sam Van Doi of Vietnam settled for a silver in 1:54.07 minutes.

Sarah Dequinan also picked up a bronze medal in women’s long jump after leaping 5.81m with Supawat Choothon winning the gold with a distance of 5.93m and Tia Louis Rozario of Singapore settling for a silver medal with 5.86m.

Last Friday, SEA Games gold medalist Janry Ubas won the men’s long jump while Leonard Grospe set a new Philippine record of 2.21m in the men’s high jump while picking up a silver.

logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph