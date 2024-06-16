Ramirez, Bejoy strike golds

The Philippine athletics team picked up two more gold medals in the Thailand Open last Saturday in Pathum Thani, Thailand.

Frederick Ramirez, a Southeast Asian (SEA) Games gold medalist, won the men’s 400-meter event after clocking in 46.58 seconds with Michael del Prado clinching the silver medal of the same event with a personal best of 46.82 seconds.

Muhammad Ramdhan Fitriadi of Indonesia finished with a bronze after posting a time of 47.43 seconds.

Bernalyn Bejoy dominated the women’s 800-m event after clocking in two minutes and 13.31 seconds for another gold medal.

Home bets Ruedee Netthai settled for a silver after doing 2:17.30 minutes while Chanapa Boonitsarasaree snagged the bronze with a clocking of 2:18.24.

Hussein Loraña clinched a bronze in the men’s 800-m after finishing with a time of 1:54.57 minutes.

Li An-Yi of Chinese Taipei won the gold with a time of 1:54.08 while Sam Van Doi of Vietnam settled for a silver in 1:54.07 minutes.

Sarah Dequinan also picked up a bronze medal in women’s long jump after leaping 5.81m with Supawat Choothon winning the gold with a distance of 5.93m and Tia Louis Rozario of Singapore settling for a silver medal with 5.86m.

Last Friday, SEA Games gold medalist Janry Ubas won the men’s long jump while Leonard Grospe set a new Philippine record of 2.21m in the men’s high jump while picking up a silver.