Raise the curtains for two anthologies of plays

Just when you thought you couldn’t get another chance to experience your favorite Virgin Labfest plays from the theater festival’s previous editions, the Cultural Center of the Philippines is releasing a new anthology book, Mga Piling Dula Mula sa Virgin Labfest 2017-2019, Ikaapat na Antolohiya.

Launching on 26 June, 5 p.m., at the CCP Bulwagang Roberto Chabet (Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez Gallery), the fourth installment of the VLF anthology book features scripts of plays staged from 2017 to 2019, selected and edited by VLF founder Rody Vera.

The book gathers the works of Adriane Ho (Sincerity Bikers Club); Allan Lopez (River Lethe); Anthony Kim Vergara (A Family Reunion); Juan Ekis (Ensayo); Dustin Celestino (Mga Eksena sa Buhay ng Kontrabida); Dingdong Novenario (Nothing But Dreams); Eljay Castro Deldoc (Pilipinas Kong mahal with All the Overcoat); Herlyn Alegre (Fan Girl); Maria Cecilia Dela Rosa (Labor Room); Maynard Manansala (Hindi Ako si Darna); Raymund Barcelon (Huling Hiling ni Darling); Rick Patriarca (Birdcage, Wanted: Male Boarders); Rolin Migyuel Obina (Mga Bata sa Selda 43; Ang Pag-uulyanin ni Olivia Mendoza); Ryan Macahdo (Ang mga Puyong); Sari Saysay (Ang Mga Propesyunal); U Eliserio (Hindi Ako si Darna; Anak Ka Ng); and Visconde Carlo San Juan Vergar (Edgar Allan Hemingway).

Women playwrights take the spotlight in Natatauhan: Mga Dula ng Kababaihan, a special anthology of plays by women, mounted during past stagings of the Virgin Labfest.

Edited by playwright-educator Luna Sicat Cleto, the book features the works of playwrights Clarissa Estuar (Ang Mamanugangin ni Rez); Debbie Ann Tan (Fate’s Line; Mga Babaeng Tootbright; Dragon’s Breath); Dominque La Victoria (Chipline); Eliza Victoria (Marte, Ang Bahay sa Gitna ng Kawalan); Heryln Alegre (Bahay Bahayan; Tagu-Taguan; Huling Huli); Isa Borlaza (Sa Package Counter); Joyce Ann Icayan (Last Ten Minutes); Lani Montreal (Looking for Darna; Sister-Out-Law); Liza Magtoto (Paigan; Anonymous); Sheila Alojamiento (Boy-Gel and Gelpren ni Mommy), Mixkaela Villalon (High Stakes) and Genevieve L. Asenjo and Em Mendez (Ang Nanay Kong Ex-NPA).

The launch is part of the Virgin Labfest, the theater festival of untried, untested, and un-staged one-act plays, running from 12 to 30 June, at the Tanghalang Ignacio B. Gimenez (CCP Black Box Theater). Catch the pre-selling of the new books during the festival run and get a ticket to attend the cocktail after the book launch. For inquiries, visit the CCP Intertextual Division’s facebook page or email ccpintertextualdivision@gmail.com.