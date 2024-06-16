Quevedo a welcome addition – SEC chief

Corporate regulator Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) welcomed the recent appointment of Atty. Rogelio V. Quevedo as commissioner.

“We give our warmest welcome to Atty. Quevedo, whose decades of experience in corporate law and the government service will help the Commission navigate new and emerging trends in the business sector,” SEC chairperson Emilio B. Aquino said.

Quevedo previously headed the country’s Office of the Government Corporate Counsel, which serves as the principal legal office of all government-owned or -controlled corporations, their subsidiaries, and other corporate offspring.

Veteran public servant

Quevedo had served other government offices in various capacities, including the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System Board, Presidential Management Staff and Office of the Ombudsman.

He entered the government service following his retirement from a two-year stint as a senior executive in a telecommunications company. He was also a professor in commercial and civil law at the University of the Philippines (UP) College of Law and supervising lawyer at the college’s Office of the Legal Aid.

He has a degree in economics from UP, where he also finished his law studies. He placed 10th in the 1981 Bar Exams.

He completed his Master of Laws from the Louisiana State University, and his Doctor of the Science of Jurisprudence from the Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Quevedo will replace Hubert Dominic B. Guevara who died last March.