Prevention key to safer community

The rainy season is also synonymous with prevalent illnesses collectively known as WILD or water-borne infections, influenza, leptospirosis, and dengue. Dengue incidences have increased dramatically in some areas in our country recently from January to May 2024 with the Department of Health (DoH) reporting 67,874 cases and a notable spike in Quezon City and several areas in the Western Visayas region.

Prioritizing the improvement of preventative measures and community participation is crucial to effectively combat any outbreak. I urge everyone to collaborate closely with the government and implement more rigorously the enhanced 4-S strategy against dengue: “Search and Destroy” mosquito breeding places, “Secure Self Protection” from mosquito bites, “Seek Early Consultation” when signs and symptoms of dengue occur, and “Say Yes to Fogging.”

There is a need for increased awareness and early detection. This is why we have advocated for the establishment of more Super Health Centers that are designed to focus on primary care, consultation, and early detection of diseases so that our patients with symptoms may be treated right away.

As chairperson of the Senate Health Committee and vice chair of the Senate Finance Committee, with the collective efforts of the DoH, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide to further strengthen the healthcare sector, especially in the grassroots.

I also principally authored and sponsored Republic Act (RA) 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, to make medical assistance from the government more accessible in key public hospitals. With 165 Malasakit centers nationwide, the DoH reported that these have already helped more or less 10 million Filipinos since 2018.

In addition, I have been advocating for health policies that aim to create the country’s Virology Science and Technology Institute and Center for Disease Control and Prevention through our filed Senate Bill 196 and SBN 195, respectively.

Meanwhile, our mission to assist our needy countrymen continues. On 10 June, I was in Pasig City to aid a total of 1,000 displaced workers with Vice Mayor Dodot Jaworski and Councilors Bel Asilo, Kiko Rustia and Eric Gonzales. After this, I attended the 51st Commencement Exercise of the Philippine Christian University Dasmariñas Cavite Campus held in Pasay City to inspire and provide support to their 831 college graduates.

In my commitment to make government services closer to the people, I was in Imus City, Cavite, on Tuesday, 11 June, to visit the city’s Super Health Center with Mayor AA Advincula and Cong. AJ Advincula as well as to aid 2,000 indigents, Barangay Health Workers and Barangay Nutrition Scholars. I also inspected the Bypass Road in the city, which we supported as the Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance.

On 12 June, I spent Independence Day with young cancer patients at the Philippine Children’s Medical Center in Quezon City. Time spent with them was an early present for me since there was no better way to spend my birthday in advance than giving back to others and being with young heroes who have inspired me to serve.

On 13 June, I went back to Davao City to be with the 230 representatives from the 23 cooperatives to assist them with the Cooperative Development Authority under the Malasakit sa Kooperatiba program that we advocated for. I also joined the groundbreaking of the Multipurpose Building Crisis Intervention Center in Balay Dangupan where 66 children and 55 elderly from Co Su Gian Home for the Aged were given additional assistance.

As your Mr. Malasakit, let us work together towards a safer and healthier community for all. At dahil bisyo ko ang mag serbisyo, I will do the best that I can to be of service to my fellow Filipinos with the belief that service to people is service to God.