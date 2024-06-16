Political opportunism at its worst

They quickly wear yellow, red, green, and blue in overlapping hues. Most of them possess a keen mastery of deception, intrigue, and seamlessly transitioning between allegiances within the complex landscape of politics.

We have witnessed the prominence of red and green during the election season. Still, the harmony between these colors appears to fade after the victory, defying the principles of the color wheel.

Let us unmask these people skilled at strategic maneuvers, adaptable to change when necessary, and willing to seize opportunities while shedding unnecessary baggage.

Present in every election and even more so after, political opportunists exist in every layer of the political spectrum, including government, charity, and business. They take advantage of a party or coalition’s support and turn against each other once the weak are no longer beneficial.

We’ve seen politicians who ride on the coattails of others’ popularity and cruelly abandon them after winning, then join more famous teammates. This betrayal of trust is a stark reminder of the fickleness of political alliances.

We’ve observed politicians who were once staunch advocates for environmental protection suddenly shift their stance when it became politically expedient to do so.

We’ve noticed previously unheard-of names swiftly gaining attention or notoriety solely due to their familial connections and watched them reinvent themselves, convincing themselves they are ready to rule.

Most importantly, we’ve been stunned at political leaders who attempt to discredit former allies simply because they are now seen as opponents even before the elections commence.

Have you ever noticed how “rainbow” or “unity” coalitions form after elections, where parties with different ideologies join forces to govern? Unfortunately, these coalitions often prove to be short-lived, as the member parties exploit each other’s trust and weaknesses as the next voting period nears. This not only undermines the stability of the government but also erodes public trust in the political system.

When I was younger, I never thought I would get involved in politics. I was satisfied with casting my vote, hoping that the candidates I chose would improve our situation.

However, I soon realized that many of these politicians were not what they seemed. Like many other voters, I often felt let down by my decisions. Knowing and understanding where I went wrong, I am determined not to be misled by politicians again.

It is important to be wary of political opportunists in our midst and actively steer clear of their influence. Don’t be fooled by the promise of change from someone who has never made significant changes in office. He has never changed for the better; he will never be the best as promised.

Let us remain vigilant and discerning when engaging with individuals who prioritize personal gain over the betterment of our communities. We should be responsible for seeing through their facades and protecting our own interests.

All are actors on the political stage. Therefore, we should assess their ability to inspire action, irrespective of their theatrical talents and public performance, and how they motivate others behind the scenes.

Understanding how a leader’s personality and character drive their decisions and actions truly captivates us. Exploring the enduring connection between who they are as individuals and how they lead is a fascinating endeavor.

Every election, we accumulate a wealth of knowledge about the beliefs, attitudes, and behaviors that distinguish exceptional leaders from their less effective counterparts. This understanding provides valuable insights into the traits and qualities contributing to successful leadership.

Our nation is in dire need of leaders who are unwavering in their adherence to moral principles and possess a strong commitment to enacting policies that prioritize the people’s needs and well-being.

Such leaders, by their very existence, can inspire hope and aspiration for a better future, where our collective interests are truly represented.

(You may send comments and reactions to feedback032020@gmail.com or text 0931-1057135.)