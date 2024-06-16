PNP intensifies anti-cigarette smuggling campaign

The Philippine National Police (PNP) announced on Sunday that it will further intensify its crackdown against counterfeit and smuggled cigarettes in the country after logging a staggering P25.5 billion in revenue losses last year due to illegal trading.

PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil said he already directed all concerned police units to “intensify the crackdown against fake and smuggled cigarettes” nationwide.

“The battle against counterfeit and smuggled cigarettes is not just a fight for revenue or law enforcement, it is a crusade to safeguard the health of our people and ensure economic stability,” Marbil said.

The PNP chief stressed the police’s intensified efforts will include heightened surveillance, stricter border controls, and coordinated operations with other law enforcement agencies.

“We will not rest until every illicit operation is dismantled, every counterfeit product seized, and every violator brought to justice,” he said.

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) earlier reported that the spread of counterfeit and smuggled cigarettes contributed to a 15.9 percent decline in revenues last year, equivalent to P25.5 billion.

The BIR likewise reported losses totaling P6.6 billion from January to April this year.