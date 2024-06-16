PAF’s WPS sorties continuing amid threat

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) will persist in its operations within the country’s exclusive economic zone in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), despite China's recent enforcement of an anti-trespassing policy over the South China Sea.

The WPS overlaps the SCS, which is being claimed nearly wholly by China, amid a 2016 arbitral ruling that favored Manila’s claim in the WPS and junked Beijing’s.

Air Force spokesperson Col. Maria Consuelo Castillo reaffirmed the PAF's commitment to safeguarding Philippine airspace and waters.

"The PAF will continue to perform our mandate to guard and protect our airspace, our territorial waters, and exclusive economic zones," Castillo told the DAILY TRIBUNE on Sunday.

She emphasized that maritime air patrols within Philippine waters and the EEZ are fundamental duties of the Air Force. “Our maritime air patrols will be done continuously based on international rules-based order,” Castillo added.

China's new directive authorizes the China Coast Guard (CCG) to detain foreigners suspected of "trespassing" within the South China Sea—including areas claimed by the Philippines—for up to 60 days without trial. This policy was enacted on 15 June, aligning with China's “ten-dash line” claim over the South China Sea.

The directive, established on 15 May, coincided with the Atin Ito civilian group-led resupply mission to Bajo de Masinloc (also known as Scarborough Shoal) in the WPS.

China’s claim encroaches on the territorial waters and sovereign rights of the Philippines, Brunei, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Taiwan.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has condemned China’s new trespassing policy, describing it as "completely unacceptable" to the Philippines.

“The position that we take is that it is unacceptable, and we will take whatever measures to always protect our citizens,” Marcos said.