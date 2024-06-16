P80-M Alas-asin public market underway

MARIVELES, Bataan — Congresswoman Gila S. Garcia committed an additional P30 million on Saturday to complete the Alas-asin public market in this highly industrialized barangay, bringing the total project funding to P80 million.

Barangay captain Dante Malimban, accompanied by Garcia, Mayor AJ Concepcion and Vice Mayor Lito Rubia during an ocular inspection at the newly constructed Alas-asin public market, said that the funds from the congresswoman will be allocated for site development, including tiles, street lights, transformer and various other projects in the barangay.

Alas-asin, home to major power producers, oil depots, an international seaport, the Maritime Academy of Asia and Pacific, and other multinational companies, is the wealthiest barangay in this industrial town.

The construction of the new public market, touted as the largest and most modern market in Bataan, was initiated by Malimban with support from Governor Joet S. Garcia and Congressman Abet S. Garcia.

Malimban emphasized that the new public market will not only enhance safety in the barangay but also provide a spacious and comfortable environment for both market-goers and sellers.

Recognized for his effective leadership, Malimban has received numerous commendations, citations and national recognitions for implementing various infrastructure projects, making Alas-asin one of the most developed and progressive barangays in Central Luzon.