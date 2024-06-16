Naga City thankful for free dialysis

The local government of Naga City in Camarines Sur has expressed gratitude to Senator Christopher “Bong” Go for his instrumental role in advocating for essential medical equipment that will enable the launch of a free dialysis center at the Naga City General Hospital.

Naga City Mayor Nelson Legacion said that the significant local healthcare development, backed by a P20-million funding initiative supported by Go as vice chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, will be beneficial for the community, particularly for those in dire need of regular dialysis treatments.

Legacion took to Facebook to extend a heartfelt thank you to Go for his support.

Meantime, Dr. Joseph Sanchez, medical chief of the hospital, disclosed the latest developments regarding the new dialysis center. The design phase is complete, and the project is now in the procurement stage for equipment. Initially, the center will hopefully feature 12 dialysis chairs, aiming to serve 12 patients at a time.

Sanchez expressed his gratitude to Go.

“Senator Bong Go, ang Naga City General Hospital and Naga City and would like to thank you for the support for (medical assistance for indigents) and for the proposed city dialysis center,” Sanchez said.

In response, Go expressed his commitment to improving healthcare across the Philippines, highlighting his focus on making essential services accessible to all Filipinos as the senator stressed that supporting the establishment of the free dialysis center in Naga City reflects their collective commitment to enhance healthcare accessibility in every region.”