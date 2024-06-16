VIDEOS

'MUTYA' BEAUTIES GRACE 'REOPENING' OF TABON CAVE

WATCH: Palawan’s iconic landmark, Tabon Cave, is once again open to the public. Located in Lipuun Point, Painitian, Municipality of Quezon, this natural wonder and historical site is the latest must-go destination aside from the globally renowned Underground River. Last week, the 19 Mutya ng Pilipinas contestants had an almost three hour drive to the “cradle of civilization” and took the 1.3 kilometer tawa-tawa board walk to the opening of the said attraction. Everyone struck a pose during this picture perfect moment in their dazzling gold swimwear by fashion designer Jorel Espina. Municipalities participating in this pageant are Aborlan, Araceli, Balabac, Bataraza, Brookes Point, Busuanga, Cagayancillo, Coron, Cuyo, El Nido, Kalayaan, Linapacan, Narra, Quezon, Rizal, Roxas, San Vicente, Sofronio Española and Taytay. Coronation night will be on 22 June 2024 at the Palawan Covention Center in Puerto Princesa. Special thanks to the Mayor of Quezon, honorable Joselito Ayala, and the management and staff of the National Museum of the Philippines. | via Luis Espiritu