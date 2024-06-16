Muntinlupa celebrates fathers with fun run

The local government of Muntinlupa City has launched its annual fun run dubbed as “Takbo, Tatay, Takbo” last 15 June with around 500 fathers, including Mayor Rufino “Ruffy” Biazon, participating in the event at the Muntinlupa Sports Center.

A warm-up session was conducted before the flag-off at 5:15 a.m. to ensure the safety of participants.

The fun run offered two distances — a 10-kilometer and a 5-kilometer race and both courses started and finished at the Sports Center, winding through city streets.

Portable restrooms and water stations were positioned along the routes for the convenience of runners.

Carlito Fantilaga of Barangay Sucat and Eric Medalla of Barangay Alabang emerged victorious in the 10-kilometer and 5-kilometer races, respectively, receiving cash prizes of P10,000 and P7,000. Second and third-place finishers also received awards.