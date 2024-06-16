Mining firm, towns promote tribal health

More than a thousand indigenous people in Sarangani and Davao del Sur provinces were given free medical and dental services in May by a private mining firm, the local government units, government agencies and the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP).

Kiblawan municipal mayor Joel Calma and Malungon chief executive Maria Theresa Constantino thanked the Sagittarius Mines Inc. (SMI), the NCIP and government agencies for providing 1,374 people, mostly Blaan tribe members, with free dental works, medical consultations, immunization, circumcisions, medicines and family planning sessions.

SMI’s Social Development and Management Program or “Tulong Pangkalusugan” served a total of 1,184 residents from Barangays Bulolsalo, Tacub, Abnate and Kimlawis in Kiblawan.

Also, a total of 190 residents of Barangays Malabod and Blaan in Malungon were served.

Calma praised SMI for its continued promotion of the health of indigenous peoples.

Municipal Indigenous People Mandatory Representative Fulong Rufino Dianga Jr. said he hopes SMI can help more tribe members.

Constantino expressed her gratitude as well to the mining firm for helping the municipal government in advancing the socio-economic development of its communities, especially those populated with indigenous peoples.

“To our valued partner, Sagittarius Mines Inc., thank you very, very much! With your continuous assistance, we were able to provide more medicines and also able to give better and more effective services to our residents,” she said during the medical mission in Barangay Blaan.

SMI has allocated around P18.22 million this year for the development of its host and neighboring communities, in the areas of health, education, infrastructure, livelihood, capacity building and protection of socio-cultural values.