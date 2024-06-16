Maranao entrepreneurs level up with eBizNovation

Dodol is a popular Maranao sweet made from sticky rice flour, coconut milk and brown sugar. Wrapped in corn husks and colored cellophane, it is commonly sold hanging in market stalls in Lanao del Norte and Sur provinces. Some Maranao entrepreneurs are also selling native delicacies online, like Aslia Ilian Dimaocom, leader of the Pindoguan Farm Producers Cooperative (PFPC) based in Lanao del Sur.

Dimaocom learned how to do online selling of Maranao delicacies konsiri, pabrot and tamongkos made by the cooperative through PLDT and Smart’s eBizNovation program.

“I am very thankful that I got to participate in PLDT and Smart’s training because it has brought us a lot of help. Because of PLDT and Smart, many businesses like our coop will continue to thrive in selling online,” she said.

As the chairwoman of PFPC, Dimaocom makes it a point to continue learning new skills in order to build more opportunities for their enterprise.

In collaboration with the provincial government of Lanao del Sur, PLDT and Smart launched their first capacity-building program in Marawi City in 2022, to help cooperatives and small businesses earn more by selling products online. This is where Dimaocom first learned the importance of online promotion and selling, which have since helped their coop improve their income.

This year, Dimaocom joined the PLDT group’s latest training on content creation and e-commerce entrepreneurship, leveling up her skills in the online marketplace.

In May, 100 Maranao entrepreneurs learned how to create engaging content and promote their businesses and products online.

“We will continue to create and implement more programs to help bring the Maranao people into the digital economy,” said Judee D. Chaves, Mindanao relations head at PLDT and Smart.

“These days, e-commerce is the way to go, but here in the province, it is not yet widely used. With this training, we want to introduce this platform to our Maranao entrepreneurs and enhance their skills so that they will have the capability to reach more markets nationwide,” said provincial cooperative officer Ashadie Alonto.

PLDT and Smart’s eBizNovation program aims to leverage digital technologies to develop and improve the lives and livelihoods of communities across the country. These efforts are part of the group’s commitment to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.