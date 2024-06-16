Manibela leaders to face more raps

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) on Sunday disclosed that leaders of transport group Manibela face additional criminal charges stemming from their recent protest the past week.

QCPD director Brigadier General Redrico Maranan said that Manibela national president Mario Valbuena and other jeepney association officials are expected to be charged with physical injuries.

The charges are connected to an incident last week where radio reporter Val Gonzales was allegedly punched by Manibela members during a protest rally held in front of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) main office in Quezon City for the abolition of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program.

“The case involving Val is separate,” Maranan clarified to DAILY TRIBUNE. “He’s waiting for advice from his legal department at DZRH, but all the documents are already prepared.”

Valbuena and Regie Manlapig, Manibela president for the Bulacan/San Fernando, Pampanga area, were earlier charged for violating Batas Pambansa (BP) 880 or the Public Assembly Act of 1985, Article 155 of the Revised Penal Code (Alarm and Scandal), and Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code (Resistance and Disobedience) in connection with the protest.

Maranan confirmed that the cases have already been filed before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office, adding that the physical injury charges are still being prepared by Gonzales’ camp.

The QCPD chief also said that Valbuena failed to prevent his members from harassing media personnel covering the protest, citing the incident where Gonzales was reportedly punched, an act that has been condemned by media organizations.