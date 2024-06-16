LTO cracks down on late plate, OR-CR release

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Sunday warned agents and car and motorcycle dealers of stern consequences should they fail to release on time license plates, and documents like official receipts and certificates of registration (OR, CR).

LTO chief, Assistant Secretary Vigor D. Mendoza II, issued the statement as the agency initiated measures against errant motor vehicle agents and dealerships that continue to defy the LTO’s guideline on timely releases.

“We already have an initial list of the agents and their dealerships that were recommended for sanctions, including fines and suspension of accreditation,” Mendoza said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the agency and its mother unit, the Department of Transportation (DoTr), to address the backlog on license plates and other LTO documents promptly.

In a memorandum issued to the DoTr, Malacañang emphasized that all vehicle dealers must comply with the LTO’s prescribed processing timelines for the release of motor vehicle plates. The memorandum includes the imposition of “the necessary penalties, such as termination of dealership, on dealers who fail to comply.”

Based on LTO data, at least 28 agents from various motorcycle and car dealerships have been identified. The penalties against them have been submitted for resolution by the agency. Penalties range from P20,000 to P500,000 and one month to six months suspension of accreditation.

“Let this serve as a strong message to all agents and dealerships to do their part, their obligation to their clients,” Mendoza said.

He also urged owners of newly bought motor vehicles to immediately report to the LTO any agents and dealerships that fail to release their license plates and OR/CR on time. Mendoza said all complaints could be sent to the LTO’s social media accounts, and preferably to AksyON THE SPOT at 0929 292 0865.

According to LTO guidelines, all LTO offices must release license plates and OR/CR to motor vehicle dealerships within five days after all documentary requirements are submitted. Dealerships then have six days to release them to their respective clients, for a maximum total of 11 days.

The LTO reiterated that the license plate backlog for all four-wheel motor vehicles was addressed earlier this year, as the LTO produced one million license plates per month under the leadership of Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista and Mendoza.

For motorcycles, all newly bought units are prioritized in the distribution of license plates to ensure that new motorcycles are not added to the backlog.