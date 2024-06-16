Lowlander doc checks highland inker up

The doctor is in.

Dr. Mary Libeney Sito had literally went the extra mile to check famed traditional tattooer Maria Oggay or Apo Whang-od up at the latter’s highland village of Buscalan in Tinglayan, Benguet. The 45-year-old Sito recalled traveling to the remote village from the lowland in November as there are no resident doctor in the mountain and the 107-year-old Whang-od could not walk down and go to the distant hospital in Tabuk City for a face-to-face medical consultation.

As the primary care physician and designated medical officer for the Schools Division Office of the Department of Education in Baguio, Sito said she had a chance meeting with public school education supervisor Belen Yagao, one of the granddaughters of the legendary “mambabatok,” at a local conference, reports PNA.

Yagao, 44, asked Sito to check her grandmother and she obliged. In their meeting, Whang-Od asked Sito to be her physician to save her the trouble of the challenging hike down the rocky hill for her check-up since she has difficulty walking at her age.

“After Dr. Sito examined her, she (Apo Whang-od) asked if she was willing to be given the name Dr. Salliya. When she agreed, my grandmother gave her our traditional attire,” Yagao said, according to PNA.

“I was told that Salliya is the famous name of a legendary Kalinga woman who came back to her native town to help the tribe after a successful stint in Manila. I am just so honored to be bestowed that name and be part of the community,” Sito told PNA.

Today, the legendary centenarian is just one of Sito’s many patients who constantly avails of her free online and offline medical consultations.

Known as NayDarna in the online world, Sito’s medical career spanned 17 years. She also delved into business by coming up with her L’Care SkinLine skin and body care products in 2017.

Three years later, during the height of the pandemic, she co-founded the telemedicine company, OnlineDoc, to make treatment more accessible to people.

Over the years, Sito has received numerous awards and honors for her accomplishments.