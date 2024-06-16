‘LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines’ cast revealed

Prime Video reveals a star-studded cast of Filipino comedic talent for its upcoming Amazon Original series LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines.

This latest local adaptation of the global fan-favorite comedy series will feature 10 of the Philippines’ most celebrated comedic talents: Victor Anastacio, Jayson Gainza, Pepe Herrera, Chad Kinis, Empoy Marquez, Kim Molina, Jerald Napoles, Negi, Tuesday Vargas, and Rufa Mae Quinto.

LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines will be exclusively available on Prime Video, with the first two episodes premiering on Thursday, 4 July. Two new episodes will follow each subsequent week.

Hosted by Vice Ganda, the six-part competition series pits 10 of the Philippines’ best comedic talents against each other in a celebrity showdown, where anything can happen. During the six-hour wacky competition, the comedians aim to eliminate others by making them laugh while not laughing themselves. It’s a grueling test of comedic prowess and self-control as they navigate outrageous antics and strategic maneuvers to emerge as the last one standing. With every moment captured by multiple cameras, viewers are in for a front-row seat to witness the ultimate clash of humor and endurance.

The LOL: Last One Laughing format has become the most watched title of all time on Prime Video in Italy, France and Germany, and has had hugely successful local versions in Mexico, Australia, India, Spain, Canada, The Netherlands, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil and Sweden.

LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines joins thousands of other shows and films available on the Prime Video catalogue, such as Five Breakups and A Romance, Linlang, Fit Check and Ten Little Mistresses. Korean titles such as Marry My Husband, Death’s Game, Jinny’s Kitchen, anime hits such as Rurouni Kenshin, on top of award-winning and critically acclaimed Amazon Originals like The Idea of You, Fallout, Road House, Invincible, Saltburn, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Reacher, The Boys, and Emmy and Golden Globe winners Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

