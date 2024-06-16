Local shipbuilder revamps Phl Navy missile boats

A local shipbuilder refurbished three of the Philippine Navy’s missile-capable warships, signifying that the domestic marine solutions industry can keep up with the country’s push for self-reliant defense posture.

A marine solutions provider, Propmech Corporation, announced it has completed a “comprehensive maintenance and refurbishment work” on the naval assets—multi-purpose attack craft (MPAC)—in its marine solutions facility in Subic, Zambales.

The MPAC vessels were commissioned by the Philippine Navy in 2009, and have been useful to the navy’s critical operations such as rescue missions, humanitarian aid, logistics, and counter-terrorism operations.

These assets, mainly designed for littoral zones, were also crucial to the Navy’s confrontation with Abu Sayyaf Group off the coast of Sulu in November 2020.

Having local marine solutions facilities can also contribute to the government’s implementation of its Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept, which aims to defend the country’s sea lanes of communication and all of its maritime territories, including within its exclusive economic zone, particularly in the West Philippine Sea and even the Philippine (Benham) Rise.

“We are poised to uphold the operational readiness of Philippine Navy assets and contribute further to the nation’s defense capabilities, including the development of advanced maritime vessels,” Glenn Tong, Propmech director, told reporters in a chance interview over the weekend.

Tong reiterated the local marine solutions industry is committed to helping the Philippine government and the Armed Forces of the Philippines through superior shipbuilding and maintenance services.

"Our shipyard and the MPAC exemplify Propmech's dedication to quality service,” Tong emphasized, as the local company refurbished the Navy’s MPACs Mark 3 version with hull numbers 488, 492, and 493.

The recent demonstration of the MPAC's enhanced capabilities during the Philippine Fleet’s Exercise Pagbubuklod in 2023 showcased its “prowess”—notably marked by the inaugural test-firing of a surface-to-surface missile from the upgraded MPAC Mk. 3 unit, he added.

Measuring 17 meters in length and boasting a breadth of 4.76 meters, the MPACs are renowned for their agility and speed, capable of exceeding 40 knots.

The MPAC vessel is equipped with .50-caliber machine guns, missiles, and other weaponry, including a Spike ER missile system onboard an MPAC that was successfully tested for the first time in 2018.

Propmech Corporation has committed to contributing to the government’s further bolstering of the country's defense industry and fostering self-reliance in military technology production, ensuring that AFP’s assets remain in top operational shape.

“The government has a very good direction to having a self-reliant posture in the Philippines. I believe that—if a country should have a baseline minimum capability,—it doesn’t make sense for us to a quire first class vessels from other countries,” Tong stressed.