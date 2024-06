VIDEOS

LIBRENG OPERASYON MEGA TULI

WATCH: Medical units from the AFP, PNP, and MCU Hospital circumcised 1,000 young men during the two-day "Libreng Operasyon Mega Tuli" project spearheaded by Don@te. Philippines and Barangay Chairman Carlito Cernal of Addition Hills in Mandaluyong on 16 June 2024.|Analy Labor