Lab for Tzu Chi patients

Lab1 is sweeter the second time around.

The mobile laboratory and clinic of Lab1 Medical and Diagnostic Center made 100 eye patients of Tzu Chi Medical Foundation Philippines happy and teary-eyed last 1 June for providing them with free pre-surgery laboratory and diagnostic tests and procedures.

Lab1 owner Maritess Pronto Endaya of Olongapo City, Zambales wanted to celebrate her birth month of June by again sending the mobile clinic to the Tzu Chi Eye Center in Sta. Mesa, Manila.

Lab procedures such as complete blood count, fasting blood sugar, X-ray, and electrocardiogram would cost more P1,000, but the poor Tzu Chi patients scheduled for surgery at the TCEC could not afford it.

“I honestly have no money to pay for the laboratory and diagnostic tests, but you generously offered these services for free, and you even served us food!” said 78-year-old patient Brilla Ballesteros. “You gave me hope that I might regain my eyesight, so thank you so much!”

In February, the mobile lab and clinic provided free laboratory and diagnostic procedures to 111 patients shortlisted to undergo operation for Tzu Chi and 2022 Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Dr. Tadashi Hattori’s eye surgical mission.