JAIME SANTIAGO Sharpshooting judge takes command of NBI

Stepping into his new role as National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director, Jaime Santiago brings with him a deep sense of duty and a clear vision: To make the NBI an agency that truly serves and connects with the people.

Santiago’s appointment marks his return to the realm of law enforcement after a distinguished career in the judiciary, and he expresses profound gratitude for the opportunity to serve in a different albeit familiar capacity.

“Being a former police officer is a tough job and another new challenge in my life journey coming from the ranks of the judiciary,” Santiago shared in an exclusive interview with DAILY TRIBUNE. “As a judge, we couldn’t give media interviews, but here, I believe that every task or accomplishment of the NBI should be known to the public.”

Santiago’s tenure with the Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) has been marked by a steadfast commitment to justice. Now, at the helm of the NBI, he says he aims to leverage his judicial experience to foster transparency and trust between the bureau and the Filipino people.

His focus, he says, will be on the growing menace of cybercrime, which he views as a complex, transnational threat that demands a more sophisticated response.

“We need to address all types of crimes in cyberspace, like big-time scams, illegal gambling, and various other offenses,” Santiago stated, highlighting his intention to bolster the NBI’s technological expertise by enlisting more IT professionals.