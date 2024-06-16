JAIME SANTIAGO Sharpshooting judge takes command of NBI

Stepping into his new role as National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director, Jaime Santiago brings with him a deep sense of duty and a clear vision: To make the NBI an agency that truly serves and connects with the people.
Santiago’s appointment marks his return to the realm of law enforcement after a distinguished career in the judiciary, and he expresses profound gratitude for the opportunity to serve in a different albeit familiar capacity.
“Being a former police officer is a tough job and another new challenge in my life journey coming from the ranks of the judiciary,” Santiago shared in an exclusive interview with DAILY TRIBUNE. “As a judge, we couldn’t give media interviews, but here, I believe that every task or accomplishment of the NBI should be known to the public.”
Santiago’s tenure with the Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) has been marked by a steadfast commitment to justice. Now, at the helm of the NBI, he says he aims to leverage his judicial experience to foster transparency and trust between the bureau and the Filipino people.
His focus, he says, will be on the growing menace of cybercrime, which he views as a complex, transnational threat that demands a more sophisticated response.
“We need to address all types of crimes in cyberspace, like big-time scams, illegal gambling, and various other offenses,” Santiago stated, highlighting his intention to bolster the NBI’s technological expertise by enlisting more IT professionals.
SWAT days
Santiago’s law enforcement journey is deeply rooted in his days with the Manila Police District’s Special Weapons and Tactics (MPD-SWAT) unit. It was there that he earned a reputation as a “sharpshooter,” securing hostages and neutralizing threats with precision.
“My time on the night shift with SWAT gave me the opportunity to continue my law studies,” he recounted, a testament to his dedication and determination to advance his career and serve justice.
His rise from the ranks of the police to becoming a judge is a narrative of relentless pursuit of knowledge and justice, he adds.
Nonetheless, he explains that his days as a deadshot may have gone by already, saying with a chuckle, “tanders na tayo (we’re old already), Pat.”
Following his retirement from the police force, Santiago served as a judge in the Manila RTC and later at the Tagaytay City RTC, keeping a low public profile while upholding the rule of law.
Santiago’s appointment as NBI Director comes with the awareness of the significant pressures and responsibilities that accompany the position.
“I will ensure that the NBI is closer to the people,” he affirms. When questioned about tackling illegal activities involving influential figures, his resolve was unwavering. “I will personally talk to them, and if they do not listen, then I will throw the books at them.”
Santiago’s dedication was recently honored at the opening of the newly renovated MPD-SWAT office. Under Police Captain Leo So’s leadership, the facility was revitalized and fittingly named in Santiago’s honor, a tribute to his enduring legacy in the police force.
As he takes over from Medardo de Lemos, a seasoned career official who was appointed by President Marcos in 2022 and has since retired, Santiago says he recognizes the profound legacy he is stepping into. He took his oath of office on a serene Friday morning, administered by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.
Jaime Santiago’s journey from the gritty streets of SWAT operations to the dignified halls of the judiciary, and now to the commanding seat of the NBI, is a testament to his unwavering dedication to justice and public service.
He assures the public that his vision is clear as a sharpshooter then and now: To lead the NBI into an era where it stands as a beacon of transparency and a trusted ally of the people.