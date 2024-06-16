Israeli military pauses fighting in Gaza route

Israel’s military is pausing fighting around a south Gaza route to allow aid deliveries as it suffered the heaviest loss in the war against Hamas terrorists in the Palestinian territory.

“A local, tactical pause of military activity for humanitarian purposes will take place from 8 a.m. (0500 GMT) until 7 p.m. every day until further notice along the road that leads from the Kerem Shalom crossing to the Salah al-Din road and then northwards,” a military statement said.

A map released by the army showed the declared humanitarian route extending until Rafah’s European Hospital, about 10 kilometers from Kerem Shalom.

The announcement came as Muslims the world over mark Eid Al-Adha, or the feast of the sacrifice.

Israel’s hardline National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said Sunday the humanitarian pause announced by the military was part of a “crazy and delusional approach.”

The military said the pause was already in effect and part of efforts to “increase the volumes of humanitarian aid” following discussions with the United Nations and other organizations.

Agence France-Presse correspondents in Gaza said there were no reports of strikes, shelling or fighting on Sunday morning, though the military stressed in a statement there was “no cessation of hostilities in the southern Gaza Strip.”

Meanwhile, eight Israeli soldiers were killed in a blast near the far-southern city and three more troops died elsewhere.

The military said the eight soldiers killed Saturday were hit by an explosion as they were traveling in an armoured vehicle near Rafah, where troops were engaged in fierce street battles against Palestinian militants.

Military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the blast was “apparently from an explosive device planted in the area or from the firing of an anti-tank missile.”

Separately, two soldiers were killed in fighting in northern Gaza and another succumbed to wounds inflicted in recent fighting.

Abu Obaida, spokesperson for Hamas’ military wing, vowed to “continue our painful strikes against the enemy wherever it may be.”