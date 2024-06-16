Hydrogen generates wide interest — DoE

Several companies from Australia, Europe and North America have indicated their intention to pursue hydrogen exploration in the Philippines.

Energy Undersecretary Alessandro Sales addressed a press briefing last week, highlighting the substantial interest in the nation’s exploration of hydrogen energy as a reliable power source.

Sales pointed out that the surge in interest stems from the issuance of bidding notices for areas designated specifically for hydrogen exploration.

“When we did our roadshows on promoting these blocks, we were pleasantly surprised at the level of interest with our areas we are bidding out for hydrogen exploration,” Sales said.

“There were numerous companies from Australia, Europe, and North America that have expressed their interest to participate in bidding for these hydrogen contracts,” he added.

In February, the Department of Energy (DoE) opened the bid round for two Pre-Determined Areas (PDAs) in the Zambales province for hydrogen exploration.

Coal included

Aside from hydrogen, the DoE also opened the first-ever bidding for coal, petroleum, and native hydrogen exploration and development in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Of the four PDAs, three are for petroleum explorations in Cotabato City and the provinces of Lanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte. The area covers 229,240 hectares and is situated in the Cotabato Basin.

The sole PDA for coal exploration, on the other hand, is located in Kapai and Tagoloan, Lanao del Sur covering a total area of 14,856 hectares.

Petroleum exploration in the basin dates back to oil in a water well drilled in Datu Piang, Maguindanao del Sur in 1916.

Fourteen wells have been drilled in the area, 10 of which had oil and gas shows.

The government continues to pursue more gas exploration, including the exploration, development, and production of native hydrogen, which can serve as a transition fuel as the country seeks a higher ratio of renewable energy to its total power mix.