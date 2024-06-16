Glorietta brings Big Bad Wolf to the mall

Did you know that curling up with a good book is more than just a pleasurable escape? It’s an investment in your well-being. This love of books, along with the transformative power of reading, is what mall Glorietta hopes to impart to everyone.

Teaming up with Big Bad Wolf Books Philippines, Glorietta is making the much-anticipated book fair more accessible to the public by bringing it to Glorietta Activity Center and Palm Drive Activity Center from 19 to 26 June. This partnership is part of Ayala Mall’s broader advocacy, “BookLat: Open. Imagine. Discover.,” to provide avenues for recreation and experiential learning. The name “BookLat” is a play on the Filipino word “buklat,” reflecting the campaign’s focus on reading, leisure and entertainment. Expect a wide range of affordable books to cater to all age groups. We’re talking millions of discounted books, from page-turners to hidden gems, all waiting to be devoured.

The book sale isn’t just about books; it’s about building a community of readers. Ayala Malls is going “Beyond Books” by championing a donation drive, encouraging customers to share a book for every purchase in support of Ayala Land’s undertaking to foster early childhood literacy. This project aims to collect 20,000 books that will benefit kindergarten to grade 3 students in public schools within Ayala Land Estates and Ayala Malls communities. To kick things off, Glorietta is pledging a whopping 1,000 books, which Big Bad Wolf will generously match.

Keep an eye out for the little librarians, too! They’ll be right by your side, eager to lend a hand and make your book-shopping experience unforgettable. From expertly sorting books to mastering cashier duties, the Little Wolfies will surely bring an extra spark of energy and cuteness overload. Immerse yourself in various activities at the Activity Nook, including stamping and recycled doll kit stations by Papemelroti, as well as a music corner to add rhythm to your bookish exploration.

All these efforts embody the commitment of Glorietta and Ayala Land to cultivating a culture of reading, and ultimately, making a real difference in the community.

Trust us, there’s no better time not just to revisit the joy of reading, but to spread it, as well. Let this event whisk you away on fantastical journeys, broaden your horizons, and nurture your mind and soul. And who knows? With each book you read, you might just discover that, like the big bad wolf, the greatest stories are the ones that leave you howling for more. Remember, at the Big Bad Wolf sale at Glorietta, reading is a guaranteed adventure, not a cautionary tale. Happy hunting!