Globe reaches isolated towns

Ayala-backed Globe Telecom Inc. has reached 500 Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDAs) to help bridge the digital divide by bringing connectivity to remote areas across the country.

Globe said on Sunday that its expansion to more remote areas is backed by an investment of P265 billion in capital expenditure and P236 billion in operational expenses over the past three years to boost its network capabilities.

“Bringing connectivity to the entire Philippines, including remote areas across the country, requires collaboration between the private sector and the government,” Globe president and CEO Ernest Cu said.

Globe, while continuously expanding its network, is working with the government to enhance the country’s connectivity infrastructure.

The Connectivity Plan Task Force (CPTF), led by Cu, aims to complement the government’s internet infrastructure rollout in Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDAs).

PSAC member

The task force advocates for policies that support the development of telecommunications infrastructure.

The CPTF is part of the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC), which promotes public-private sector collaboration.

PSAC has appealed to the government to allocate at least P240 billion to improve internet infrastructure, highlighting the importance of commercial partnerships to build 35,000 new cell sites.

Additionally, the council has requested an annual allocation of at least P60 billion for the Department of Information and Communications Technology to lease towers, establish last-mile facilities, and optimize existing telco infrastructure.

The funding is essential to provide internet access to 125,000 public facilities, including schools, hospitals, and health centers, over the next four years.