Gilas bags FIBA 3x3 title

Gilas Pilipinas pulled off a 21-12 win over Mongolia to rule the Stop 5 final of the FIBA 3x3 U23 Nations League in Handan Shi, China last Saturday.

University of the Philippines transferee Rey Remogat led the squad with seven points to give the Gilas its first stop title in the tournament.

Remogat also sank the game-winning jumper to stop the game at 21 points with three minutes and one second to spare.

Patrick Sleat of Far Eastern University scored six points for Gilas while Jun Roque of Letran College dropped five points.

JM Tulabut of University of Perpetual Help System Dalta scored three points in the championship game.

On the road to the final, the Philippines evaded China, 20-17, before pulling off a 19-18 win over Japan to book a match with the Mongolians.

With the win, Gilas holds third place with 340 points in the conference standings with Mongolia at the top with 460 points and Japan at second place with 360 points.

As of press time, the Philippines is battling the Mongolians again in Group B of Stop 6 to try and get another title.

Also competing as of press time is the Gilas Women team as it battles Mongolia in Stop 6.