G7 condemnation of China draws NSC backing

The National Security Council (NSC) of the Philippines praised the Group of Seven (G7) for its firm stance against Beijing’s “unilateral attempt to change the status quo in the East and South China Seas by force or coercion,” a position that underscores the principles of international law and the rules-based order.

In a statement delivered over the weekend, National Security Adviser Eduardo Año emphasized the Philippines' appreciation of the G7’s explicit condemnation of China's aggression against Filipino vessels.

“We warmly welcome the recent statement from the G7 nations, delivered in Apulia, Italy,” Año said. “We appreciate the G7's explicit condemnation of the increasing use of dangerous maneuvers and water cannons against Philippine vessels."

Año highlighted that the G7’s acknowledgment of the South China Sea issues underscores the international community's recognition of the threats faced by the Philippines. He noted that this affirmation reinforces the importance of upholding the rule of law in maritime disputes.

"The resolute stance of the G7 nations against the dangerous use of coast guard and maritime militia in the South China Sea, particularly the obstruction of high seas freedom of navigation, is a significant affirmation of the principles of international law and the rules-based international order,” he said. "Indeed, there is no legal basis for China's expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea."

Año's comments follow a G7 declaration issued on Saturday expressing “serious concern” over the escalating tensions in the East and South China Seas.

The G7 leaders reiterated their “strong opposition to any unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force or coercion.” This statement came as China began enforcing a law to detain foreign “trespassers” crossing its claimed borders for up to 60 days without trial.

Navigation freedom

The G7, comprising leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, voiced alarm over China's actions. “We continue opposing China’s dangerous use of coast guard and maritime militia in the South China Sea and its repeated obstruction of countries’ high seas freedom of navigation,” the G7 statement read.

Meanwhile, Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus Rodriguez, chairperson of the House Committee on Constitutional Amendments, argued that the G7's support, along with similar declarations from allies such as Australia, New Zealand, and Japan, signifies that the Philippines is garnering international backing against China's aggressive activities.

“The G7 declaration of support, together with similar pronouncements from allies of the Philippines in this part of the world, including Australia, New Zealand, and Japan, is proof that we are winning the battle against China in the international community,” Rodriguez said.

He described China as a “pariah” on the global stage, highlighting that no nation desires to be on the receiving end of another country’s aggressive actions.

“In our case, Beijing’s aggression is taking place inside our own 200-mile exclusive economic zone,” Rodriguez added.

Año also stressed the significance of the 2016 Arbitral Award, which deemed China's expansive sovereignty claims over the South China Sea as baseless. He stated that the award serves as a crucial basis for the peaceful resolution of disputes.

“We look forward to continued collaboration with the G7 and the international community in upholding maritime law and ensuring that the South China Sea remains a zone of peace, freedom, and cooperation,” he concluded.

The Philippine Coast Guard recently downplayed China's new detention order following a successful resupply mission to Panatag Shoal.