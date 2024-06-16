Free monotype printmaking workshop for teens

Imprint, a monotype printmaking workshop, which teaches fundamental techniques of transforming concepts into vibrant images with the use of plexiglass and brayer, is now accepting registrants for 22 June.

The class is designed for aspiring creatives ages 13 to 17, who wish to discover their talent and passion in the field of visual arts. They will be encouraged to explore their ingenuity and imagination as they experiment with a wide range of unique designs and earn a deeper appreciation of colors and texture qualities.

The initiative is organized by the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design (MCAD) in partnership with the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Culture-Based Arts of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde.

Imprint will be facilitated by visual artist and art and design educator Hershey B. Malinis, the chairperson of the Fine Arts in Culture-Based Arts Program under the Benilde School of Arts, Culture, and Performance (SACP). She practices the fine art of printmaking and the possibilities of creating experiences by mounting her prints into three-dimensional forms. An active member of the Association of Pinoyprintmakers, her editioned print Bilyon is part of the 20/30: A Limited Edition Print Portfolio in Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Cultural Center of the Philippines. Her works have been exhibited both in the local and international scene. Her first solo show, Within 4sqm., was held at the National Commission for Culture and the Arts Gallery in Intramuros, Manila.

Imprint is one of the public programs in line with the Heidi Bucher: and pull yesterday into today, an ongoing exhibition at MCAD that presents a selection from the oeuvre of the renowned groundbreaking Swiss artist of the international neo-avant-garde.

It is free and open to the public. There are limited slots available. Materials will be provided at the venue. The workshop is scheduled for 2 p.m. It will be held at the 14F Studio of the Benilde Design + Arts Campus, 950 Pablo Ocampo Street, Malate, Manila. Interested participants may register through bit.ly/ImprintMCAD. Visit facebook.com/MCADManila or mcadmanila.org.ph/.