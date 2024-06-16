FL Liza, Sandro greets Marcos on Father’s Day

The First Lady took to social media on Father's Day this Sunday to share her simple yet heartwarming message to his husband, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

On Facebook and Instagram, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos posted a collage featuring photos of his husband with their three sons, Sandro, Simon, and Vincent, at various stages of their lives.

First Lady Liza's caption simply read "Happy Father's Day" with a hug emoji.

Her post has garnered positive reactions from netizens, with many echoing the sentiment and wishing their fathers a happy day.

This is not the first time Mrs. Marcos has used social media to celebrate family occasions

The First Family is known for being close-knit and is known for having simple lunch celebrations at their home every Sunday with former First Lady Imelda Marcos.

In one of Marcos' vlogs before, Araneta-Marcos has also previously spoken about the President's dedication to his sons and expressed her admiration for his husband's intelligence and kindness.