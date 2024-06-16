Fearless Charlie Dizon

“Charlie walang takot! “ (fearless Charlie!) is how some wags call Charlie Dizon these days for marrying fellow actor Carlo Aquino on 9 June (and it hits us only now that she is a “fearless” June bride).

Those rascals (the trolls of this era) must be among those who nagged Jolina Magdangal for best wishes for her newly-wed friends. Not all those who attended the wedding in some hidden resort in Cavite rushed to their Facebook and Instagram to proclaim their jubilation for the new legally bound couple. They are unconvinced that because of Aquino’s reputation, the marriage will hold on till death do them part.

Many are actually fearful for Dizon who seems to have not had many boyfriends before she allowed herself to be “corded” to Aquino who is a veteran of breaking into some girl/woman’s heart and breaking out of it sooner or later. Aquino is as much a heartbreaker as Paolo Contis who, happily for him, cannot marry anyone yet as he remains legally married to LJ Reyes though they have been separated for years. (The latest news about them is that Reyes has dropped her petition for annulment of their marriage due to its being a financial burden to her, though she’s happy with her live-in relationship with a businessman in Cebu who takes care of her and her children from her broken marriage and short-lived romance to Paolo Avelino).

If Dizon does not get pregnant in their first year of marriage, it may not affect her career, which is not exactly on the upswing, though she is not exactly next to Kim Chiu, Anne Curtis, or Janine Gutierrez in the career board.

Aquino may be branded the “lucky guy.” Luckier than Xian Lim, it seems. Aquino’s movie career seems to be unaffected by his real-life romantic dalliances. He may not be as big as Piolo Pascual or Paolo Avelino in the box office and scale of films but the former child actor is not idle for months for not having movie projects. Aquino’s career may be on the same level as Conti’s.