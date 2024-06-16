‘Druggie’ cop falls

Operatives from the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Sunday apprehended a police officer during a drug buy-bust operation in Parañaque City.

Police identified the suspect as Cpl. Neil Bagunu, who is presently assigned to the National Police Training Institute.

NCRPO director MGen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. revealed that Bagunu was arrested in Purok-2 Formost Street in Barangay BF Homes, Parañaque City after receiving the marked and boodle money as payment for shabu from a poseur buyer at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Operatives were able to seize drug paraphernalia worth P136,000 and a .45-caliber pistol from the suspect.

Nartatez said the arrested cop was brought to the Parañaque Police Station and will face criminal and administrative charges.

Citing the NCRPO records, Nartatez said that over 500 policemen in Metro Manila have been dismissed from the service after they implemented internal cleansing in July last year.

Over the weekend, law enforcers have intercepted a shipment containing 3,742 pieces of tablets, suspected to be ecstasy, worth P6.3 million.

Police authorities said the shipment was declared as a “shoe rack” sent by Lambert Louis of Antwerp, Belgium consigned to Maritoni Bacanoy Macainan at Central Mail Exchange Center, Domestic Road, Pasay City.

The tablets were turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency for proper disposition, followed by the filing of charges against those involved in the illegal shipment.