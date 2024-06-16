Does Bea Alonzo have a new boyfriend?

Palawan to declare Rosemar and Rendon

persona non-grata?

A resolution to declare entrepreneurs and vloggers Rosemarie Tan Pamulaklakin and Rendon Labador persona non-grata in Palawan is about to be filed.

The brouhaha stemmed from the two who were caught barging into the office of a vice mayor and confronting a female staff for posting her sentiments. The staff alleged that after assisting Pamulaklakin and Labador, she received nothing, not even a dime for her efforts.

A viral video surfaced where Labador was pointing his finger at the female staff, lambasting her in full view of the vice mayor’s employees while Pamulaklakin, in between tears, said she gave her last P3,000 to those who assisted them.

A resolution surfaced on social media which rattled off reasons why they want the two be declared persona non grata.

A certain Juan Patricio Eyes posted on his Facebook account a draft of the resolution “whereas the negative publicity and damage to the municipalities reputation as a result of their actions could potentially affect tourism and locale morale.”

“The actions of Labador and Rosemar led to a significant disruption of public order, incited conflict and contributing to unrest and dissatisfaction among the residents of Coron, undermining the peace and order of the community,” the resolution added.

Meanwhile, Jocelyn Trunidad, the female staff who berated the two vloggers has already apologized publicly.

‘Monoblocbuster’ King?

Xian Lim got chided after a photo of his mall show has gone viral on social media.

It appears that his show became “monoblocbuster” as it showed a lot of monobloc chairs without anyone sitting on them.

One netizen even compared Lim’s mall show to that of the jampacked mall show of Kim Chiu and Paolo Avelino.

Netizens were merciless in their comments against Xian.

“Ayan tuloy na PLAYTIME nga nang bongga ang movie mo Xian...naglalaro yung mga langaw sa sinehan (There your movie was playtime Xian. The flys are playing in cinemas).

“WOW ANDAMI............ ANDAMING SPACE........HINTAY LANG BKA SAKALI MAY DARATING PA (Wow, there’s so many... there’s so many spaces. Wait because they might come).”

“Sleep kana Xian alam ko pagod kana (You sleep now, Xian. I know you’re tired).”