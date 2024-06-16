DHSUD program gets huge boost

The nationwide implementation of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program is gaining momentum, driven by the increasing involvement of private partners, particularly contractors and developers.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Acuzar expressed optimism that the participation of more private partners will accelerate the launch of additional 4PH projects.

“With the growing number of private partners, I am confident that our projects will continue to progress and even multiply,” Acuzar said.

He also stressed that private sector participation is crucial in addressing the country’s housing backlog without relying solely on the national budget.

Acuzar attributed the surge in interest from private contractors and developers to the continuous release of developmental loans by Pag-IBIG Fund.