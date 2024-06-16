Byeon Woo-seok to Filipino fans: (Mahal ko kayo) after fanmeet sells out

Filipino K-drama enthusiasts are eagerly preparing for the much-anticipated sold out 2024 Byeon Woo-seok Asia Fanmeeting Tour: Summer Letter in Manila, set to take place on 22 June, at the New Frontier Theater.

This event, organized by PULP Live World, marks acclaimed actor’s first-ever fan meeting tour across Asia.

In a heartfelt video message shared on PULP Live World’s Facebook page, Byeon Woo-seok, star of the popular series Lovely Runner, expressed his excitement about the upcoming event.

“Hello everyone. This is Byeon Woo-seok. I have good news for my fans in the Philippines. This coming 22 June, we will be having the 2024 Byeon Woo-seok Asia Fan Meeting Tour: Summer Letter in Manila,” Woo-seok announced. “I’m excited to meet you all and have a great time together. See you soon! Mahal ko kayo!”

At 32, Byeon Woo-seok’s journey from a 2014 model debut to a celebrated actor has been marked by notable roles as he began with a cameo in Dear My Friends. He has since starred in various successful dramas, including Record of Youth, Moonshine and Strong Girl Nam-soon. His first leading role in the film 20th Century Girl further cemented his status as a versatile actor.

Woo-seok’s portrayal in the 2021 historical drama Moonshine earned him the Best New Actor award at the 2022 KBS Drama Awards, underscoring his growing influence in the industry.

More recently, his performance as Ryu Sun-jae in the widely acclaimed series Lovely Runner, which premiered on tvN on 8 April, has captivated audiences and critics alike.

According to Nielsen Korea, the series has consistently topped the ratings, reflecting its deep connection with viewers.

The actor’s popularity extends beyond television. Social Blade reports that his Instagram following surged by 2.43 million in a single month, reaching an impressive 9.5 million followers as of May 2024.

Known for his charming, sweet, and expressive persona, Byeon Woo-seok is the quintessential Instagram boyfriend, sharing snapshots that endear him to fans worldwide.