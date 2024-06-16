Bong Go supports National Grassroots Sports Summit held in Antique

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go emphasized the crucial role of sports in fostering a healthy and disciplined society in a video message at the National Grassroots Sports Summit held in Antique on Wednesday, 12 June.

The event, supported by Go as Chair of the Senate Sports Committee in collaboration with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), focused on the theme "WVPRISAA: Steadfast in Advancing and Sustaining Grassroots Sports Development for Excellence.”

Addressing the participants, Go applauded the efforts of the Private Schools Athletic Association in organizing the sports leadership summit and grassroots workshop. He highlighted the crucial role of such programs play in enhancing the nation's sports capabilities.

"Nais ko ring bigyang-pugay at pasalamatan ang PRISAA sa Antique sa inyong paglulunsad ng sports leadership summit grassroots workshop. Ang mga programang ito ay malaking hakbang upang mapaunlad pa ang sports sa ating bansa," he noted.

As a sports enthusiast himself, Go reaffirmed his belief in the transformative power of sports. He stated, "Bilang Chair ng Senate Committee on Sports at bilang isang atleta, naniniwala ako na kaya nating makamit ang magandang kinabukasan, sa pamamagitan ng sports."

Go also underscored the effectiveness of sports as a tool to steer the youth away from detrimental activities such as drug abuse.

"Naniniwala rin ako na ang sports ay isang mabisang instrumento para tayo ay mailayo sa masasamang bisyo, gaya na lamang ng ilegal na droga. Kaya naman laging paalala ko sa lahat, get into sports, stay away from drugs to keep us healthy and fit," he advised.

Go has been a proactive advocate for grassroots sports development, taking significant legislative actions to support young athletes and integrate sports into national development.

He played a key role in creating the National Academy of Sports (NAS) by authoring and co-sponsoring Republic Act No. 11470. Located in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, NAS combines secondary education with a sports-focused curriculum, offering a dual path for student-athletes to excel in their sports and academic endeavors.

In addition to his efforts with NAS, Go also principally sponsored and authored Senate Bill No. 2514, the proposed Philippine National Games (PNG) Act. This bill, which successfully passed the Senate on its third and final reading on May 20, seeks to institutionalize a structured national sports program that promotes sports and aligns with the national sports development strategy.

Expressing his gratitude to those who dedicated their efforts to the summit’s success, Go concluded by reassuring his continuous support.

"Nais kong pasalamatan ang lahat ng nagbuhos ng kanilang sipag at dedikasyon para mag-organisa ng programang ito. Nandito lang ako, handang tumulong sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya, dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo sa bawat Pilipino,” he concluded.